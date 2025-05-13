See the Stars of ‘9-1-1,’ ‘The Rookie,’ & More Align for Disney Upfronts (PHOTOS)

On Tuesday (May 13) night, the stars of ABC, ESPN, Disney+, Freeform, FX, and Hulu’s biggest shows all hit the red carpet for Disney’s Upfronts presentation to promote the network and streamers’ fall schedules.

Among the ABC show invitees for the promotional event were 9-1-1 stars Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Oliver Stark, as well as the stars of its new spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville, Chris O’Donnell and Jessica Capshaw. Abbott Elementary was also well represented on the invite list by the likes of Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, and Tyler James Williams. Grey’s Anatomy OGs Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. were also recruited to come and celebrate 20 years of being with the show, and High Potential stars Deniz Akdeniz, Javicia Leslie, Kaitlin Olson, Judy Reyes, and Daniel Sunjata were invited to celebrate the show’s return for a second season in the fall lineup. Dancing With the Stars‘ Alfonso Ribiero and Bruno Tonioli were brought along to bring some disco ball action to the mix, while Mel Owens represented the new season of The Golden Bachelor. Shifting Gears lead Tim Allen brought some tool time fun, too, and for The Rookie, the guest list included Shawn Ashmore, Mekia Cox, Jenna Dewan, Alyssa Diaz, Nathan Fillion, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter. Will Trent‘s Erika Christensen, Jake McLaughlin, Iantha Richardson, and Ramón Rodríguez were also tapped to celebrate the Season 3 finale and upcoming Season 4 return.

ABC News’ Deborah Roberts, Rachel Scott, Pierre Thomas, and Linsey Davis were also featured guests of the red carpet event, as were Good Morning America stars Gio Benitez, Rebecca Jarvis, Janai Norman, Will Reeve, Robin Roberts, Ginger Zee, and Whit Johnson. The View cohosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin were also recruited to promote the panel, while Byron Pitts was chosen to represent Nightline.

The Disney+ lineup included Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, along with Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Leah Sava Jeffries, Walker Scobell, and Aryan Simhadri. Promoting Freeform’s new edition of Project Runway were Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and Christian Siriano. For Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, there was Janice LeAnn Brown and David Henrie, and for Zombies, Malachi Barton, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, and Freya Skye.

For FX, the Alien: Earth cast expected on the red carpet included Babou Ceesay, Sydney Chandler, and Timothy Olyphant, and Glenn Howerton was the face of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for the event. And The Bear stars Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Jeremy Allen White brought some heat to the kitchen, and The Beauty stars Ashton Kutcher, Evan Peters, Jeremy Pope, and Anthony Ramos also had invites.

Hulu also had a big roster of stars in attendance. Repping the new drama All’s Fair were Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor, and on hand to promote Chad Powers were Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. Also featured on the carpet were Deli Boys‘ Asif Ali, Poorna Jagannathan, and Saagar Shaikh, along with Reasonable Doubt duo Emayatzy Corinealdi and McKinley Freeman. Tell Me Lies was represented by stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jessi Ngatikaura and Layla Taylor were on hand as well.

There were also a ton of ESPN A-listers on the invite list, including Damien Woody, Andraya Carter, Chiney Ogwukmike, Carolina Guillén,

Fernando Palomo, Stephen A. Smith, and Mike Greenberg. Monday Night Football‘s Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were also on the list, along with Monday Night Countdown‘s Jason Kelce and Michelle Beisner-Buck. Other sports figures and reporters on the lineup for the event were Laura Rutledge, Ryan Clark, Saquon Barkley, Steve Sarkisian, and Sportcenter‘s Jay Harris, Hannah Storm, and Ellen Duncan. Last but not least, National Geographic was also represented at the event by Antoni Porowski, promoting No Taste Like Home.

See all the stars on the red carpet in the photos below (and refresh for updates)!