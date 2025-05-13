See the Stars of ‘9-1-1,’ ‘The Rookie,’ & More Align for Disney Upfronts (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
Comments
Nathan Fillion, the cast of 9-1-1 at Disney Upfronts Red Carpet
Dinsey / ABC

On Tuesday (May 13) night, the stars of ABC, ESPN, Disney+, Freeform, FX, and Hulu’s biggest shows all hit the red carpet for Disney’s Upfronts presentation to promote the network and streamers’ fall schedules.

Among the ABC show invitees for the promotional event were 9-1-1 stars Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Oliver Stark, as well as the stars of its new spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville, Chris O’Donnell and Jessica Capshaw. Abbott Elementary was also well represented on the invite list by the likes of Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, and Tyler James Williams. Grey’s Anatomy OGs Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. were also recruited to come and celebrate 20 years of being with the show, and High Potential stars Deniz Akdeniz, Javicia Leslie, Kaitlin Olson, Judy Reyes, and Daniel Sunjata were invited to celebrate the show’s return for a second season in the fall lineup. Dancing With the Stars‘ Alfonso Ribiero and Bruno Tonioli were brought along to bring some disco ball action to the mix, while Mel Owens represented the new season of The Golden BachelorShifting Gears lead Tim Allen brought some tool time fun, too, and for The Rookie, the guest list included Shawn Ashmore, Mekia Cox, Jenna Dewan, Alyssa Diaz, Nathan Fillion, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, and Eric WinterWill Trent‘s Erika Christensen, Jake McLaughlin, Iantha Richardson, and Ramón Rodríguez were also tapped to celebrate the Season 3 finale and upcoming Season 4 return.

ABC News’ Deborah Roberts, Rachel Scott, Pierre Thomas, and Linsey Davis were also featured guests of the red carpet event, as were Good Morning America stars Gio Benitez, Rebecca Jarvis, Janai Norman, Will Reeve, Robin Roberts, Ginger Zee, and Whit JohnsonThe View cohosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin were also recruited to promote the panel, while Byron Pitts was chosen to represent Nightline.

The Disney+ lineup included Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, along with Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Leah Sava Jeffries, Walker Scobell, and Aryan Simhadri. Promoting Freeform’s new edition of Project Runway were Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and Christian Siriano. For Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, there was Janice LeAnn Brown and David Henrie, and for Zombies, Malachi Barton, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, and Freya Skye.

For FX, the Alien: Earth cast expected on the red carpet included Babou Ceesay, Sydney Chandler, and Timothy Olyphant, and Glenn Howerton was the face of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for the event. And The Bear stars Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Jeremy Allen White brought some heat to the kitchen, and The Beauty stars Ashton Kutcher, Evan Peters, Jeremy Pope, and Anthony Ramos also had invites.

Hulu also had a big roster of stars in attendance. Repping the new drama All’s Fair were Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor, and on hand to promote Chad Powers were Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. Also featured on the carpet were Deli BoysAsif Ali, Poorna Jagannathan, and Saagar Shaikh, along with Reasonable Doubt duo Emayatzy Corinealdi and McKinley FreemanTell Me Lies was represented by stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jessi Ngatikaura and Layla Taylor were on hand as well.

There were also a ton of ESPN A-listers on the invite list, including Damien Woody, Andraya Carter, Chiney Ogwukmike, Carolina Guillén,
Fernando Palomo, Stephen A. Smith, and Mike Greenberg. Monday Night Football‘s Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were also on the list, along with Monday Night Countdown‘s Jason Kelce and Michelle Beisner-Buck. Other sports figures and reporters on the lineup for the event were Laura Rutledge, Ryan Clark, Saquon Barkley, Steve Sarkisian, and Sportcenter‘s Jay Harris, Hannah Storm, and Ellen Duncan. Last but not least, National Geographic was also represented at the event by Antoni Porowski, promoting No Taste Like Home.

See all the stars on the red carpet in the photos below (and refresh for updates)!

ERIKA CHRISTENSEN
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Erika Christensen

Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Jeremy Allen White

Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Robin Roberts

Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Peyton and Eli Manning

Disney / Pawel Kaminski

The Beauty stars

Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher, and Evan Peters

TIMOTHY OLYPHANT, SYDNEY CHANDLER, BABOU CEESAY
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Alien: Earth stars

Timothy Olyphant, Sydney Chandler, and Babou Ceesay

SHERYL LEE RALPH, CHRIS PERFETTI, JANELLE JAMES
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Abbott Elementary stars

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, and Janelle James

MEKIA COX, SHAWN ASHMORE, ALYSSA DÍAZ, DERIC AUGUSTINE, NATHAN FILLION, RICHARD T. JONES, ERIC WINTER, JENNA DWAN
Disney / Jose Alvarado

The cast of The Rookie

Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Alyssa Diaz, Deric Augustine, Nathan Fillion, Richard T. Jones, Eric Winter, and Jenna Dewan

Disney / Jose Alvarado
Disney / Jose Alvarado

Nathan Fillion

SHAWN ASHMORE, ALYSSA DÍAZ
Disney / Jose Alvarado

The Rookie stars

Shawn Ashmore and Alyssa Diaz

ALYSSA DÍAZ
Disney / Jose Alvarado

Alyssa Diaz

SHAWN ASHMORE
Disney / Jose Alvarado

Shawn Ashmore

RYAN GUZMÁN, KENNETH CHOI, OLIVER STARK, AISHA HINDS
Disney/Jose Alvarado

The cast of 9-1-1

Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds, Oliver Stark, and Kenneth Choi

AISHA HINDS
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Aisha Hinds

KENNETH CHOI
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Kenneth Choi

OLIVER STARK
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Oliver Stark

RYAN GUZMÁN
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Ryan Guzman

TIM ALLEN
Disney / Pawel Kaminski
SARAH PAULSON, TEYANA TAYLOR, GLENN CLOSE, NIECY NASH
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

The cast of All's Fair

Sarah Paulson, Teyona Taylor, Glenn Close, and Sarah Paulson

JAVICIA LESLIE, DENIZ AKDENIZ
Disney/Jose Alvarado

The cast of High Potential

Javicia Leslie and Deniz Akeniz

DENIZ AKDENIZ
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Deniz Akdeniz

JAVICIA LESLIE
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Jacivia Leslie

EMAYATZY CORINEALDI, MCKINLEY FREEMAN
Disney / Jose Alvarado

Reasonable Doubt stars

Emayaty Corinealdi and McKinley Freeman

MCKINLEY FREEMAN
Disney / Jose Alvarado

McKinley Freeman

Disney / Jose Alvarado

Emayatzy Corinealdi

Emayatzy Corinealdi

JAMES PICKENS. JR
Disney / Jose Alvarado

James Pickens Jr.

CHANDRA WILSON
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Chandra Wilson

HANNAH STORM
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Hannah Storm

ERIC WINTER
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Eric Winter

RICHARD T. JONES
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Richard T. Jones

MEL OWENS
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Mel Owens

GINNIFER GOODWIN
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Ginnifer Goodwin

MILO MANHEIM
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Milo Manheim

MICHAEL WALDRON
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Michael Waldron

DAVID HENRIE
Disney/Jose Alvarado

David Henrie

MEKIA COX
Disney / Jose Alvarado

Mekia Cox

WALKER SCOBELL
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Walker Scobell

JUDY REYES
Disney / Jose Alvarado

Judy Reyes

JESSICA CAPSHAW
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Jessica Capshaw

ARYAN SIMHADRI
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Aryan Simhadri

DERIC AUGUSTINE
Disney / Jose Alvarado

Deric Augustine

JAKE MCLAUGHLIN
Disney/Jose Alvarado

Jake McLaughlin

IANTHA RICHARDSON
Disney / Jose Alvarado

Iantha Richardson

JENNA DWAN
Disney / Jose Alvarado

Jenan Dewan

SAM CHAMPION
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Sam Champion

EBON MOSS-BACHRACH
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

MEG DONNELLY
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Meg Donnelly

LAURA RUTLEDGE
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Laura Rutledge

Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Deborah Roberts
Disney / Pawel Kaminski
CHRIS O'DONNELL
Disney / Jose Alvarado

Chris O'Donnell

LEAH SAVA JEFFRIES
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Leah Sava Jeffries

DAVID HENRIE, JANICE LEANN BROWN
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

David Henri and Janice Leann Brown

LEE GOLDBERG
Disney / Jose Alvarado

Lee Goldberg

FREYA SKYE
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Freya Skye

MIKE MARZA
Disney / Jose Alvarado

Mike Marza

JOHN STARKS, STEPHEN A. SMITH, PATRICK EWING
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

John Starks, Stephen A. Smith, and Patrick Ewing

MALACHI BARTON
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Malachi Barton

JANICE LEANN BROWN
Disney / Jose Alvarado

Janice Leann Brown

CHARLIE COX
Disney / Jose Alvarado

Charlie Cox

CAROLINA GUILLÉN
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Caroina Guillen

MIKE GREENBERG
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Mike Greenberg

NIECY NASH
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Niecy Nash

JAY HARRIS
Disney / Pawel Kaminski

Jay Harris

MEG DONNELLY, MALACHI BARTON, FREYA SKYE, MILO MANHEIM
Disney / Jose Alvarado

The cast of Zombies

Meg Donnelly, Malachi Barton, Freya Skye, and Milo Manheim




