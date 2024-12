1

‘Alice’ Star & Tony Winner Linda Lavin Dies at 87

2

Kyle’s Love Triangle, Sharon & Phyllis’ Life-or-Death Situation, and More in Store for ‘Y&R’ Next Year

3

Ken Jennings Reveals Who He Wants to Play Him on ‘SNL’

4

QVC’s Kerstin Lindquist Speaks Out Amid Shock Exit From Network

5

Acorn’s ‘Darby & Joan,’ Monday Night Football Rematch, Conflict at the ‘Last Resort’ and ‘Below Deck,’ Night of the ‘Jackal’