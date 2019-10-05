CMD201a_0056b
Colin Bentley/The CW © 2019 The CW Network, LLC
1
‘The View’: Alyssa Farah-Griffin Says Kimberly Guilfoyle Is ‘Winning’ in Don Jr. Split
2
‘Jeopardy!’: Bill McKinney Explains Shock Defeat & ‘Unfair’ Aspect of New Champ
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Shocker as Player Cruelly Misses $40,000 Win Despite Solving Puzzle
4
‘The View’: Joy Behar Roasts Sunny Hostin for Drunken Reaction to Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Annie’
5
‘B&B’ Breakup? Thorsten Kaye on Ridge’s Blowup With Brooke, If He’d Go Back to Taylor