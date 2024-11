1

Whoopi Goldberg Gets Candid About Leaving ‘The View’ – Fans React

2

‘The Price is Right’ Player Wins New Car Despite Fan Critique

3

‘The View’ Pulls Highest Ratings in 10 Years With Post-Election Panel of Pain

4

‘Gold Rush’: Rick Ness Opens Up About Season 15 Bombshell & Personal Struggles

5

Hunter King Gives Us the Score on ‘A Chiefs Love Story’