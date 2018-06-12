Personal Business
Jeffrey Neira/CBS
From TV Guide Magazine
How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times
Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
‘All My Children’ Alum Daniel Cosgrove Joins ‘General Hospital’
2
‘NCIS’: LL Cool J to Reprise Role as Sam Hanna — Get Details
3
What’s Next for ‘Abbott Elementary’ After [Spoiler] Gets Fired?
4
‘Heartland’ Season 18 Sets U.S. Streaming Premiere Date
5
Is ‘FBI: International’ Killing Off Major Character Ahead of Series Finale?