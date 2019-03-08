ABC’s “Castle” – Season Three
Peter ‘Hopper’ Stone/ABC via Getty Images
From TV Guide Magazine
How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times
Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
Who Made It Into the Top 24 on ‘American Idol’?
2
‘Monster: Ed Gein’: What to Know About Season 3 of Ryan Murphy’s Hit Anthology Series
3
‘Dennis the Menace’ Star Jay North Dies at 73
4
Brandon Sklenar & Julia Schlaepfer Break Down Tragic ‘1923’ Finale
5
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Victim Unveiled: Who Died in the Finale?