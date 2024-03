1

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Shocked By Player’s Solve With One Letter

2

‘NCIS’ Aftershow: What’s Next for Palmer & Knight After Meeting Her Father

3

Who Won ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28? Joey Graziadei Makes His Decision in Shocking Finale

4

Why ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Should Be Renewed for Season 5

5

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Reveals Sam’s Secret — How Long Is He Staying on the Island?