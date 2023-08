1

The Rom-Com Is Back! 20 Movies & Series to Watch in 2023

2

Get Hip to ‘San Francisco Sounds,’ Standing Up to Cancer, Grim Arthurian Legend in ‘Winter King,’ Morgan Freeman in ‘Lioness’

3

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’: 9 Burning Questions for Season 3

4

Every Taylor Swift Song in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2

5

9 Harlan Coben Novels That Have Been Adapted for TV