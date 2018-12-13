37571749_208749376477013_5883117108228784128_n
‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale
Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.
1
‘Gen V’ Will Not Recast Chance Perdomo’s Role After Star’s Death
2
Zeeko Zaki Explains Why OA’s Okay With Maggie Not Being Around for Tough ‘FBI’ Case
3
CBS Fall 2024-2025 TV Slate: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
4
‘Chicago Fire’ Hits 250 Episodes: Fans Pick the 10 Best So Far
5
‘American Idol’ Reveals Top 5 After Night of Dance, Adele & Mentor Ciara