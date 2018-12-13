37571749_208749376477013_5883117108228784128_n

Jessica Napoli
Comments
Swooon

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale

Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

37571749_208749376477013_5883117108228784128_n

Instagram

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Chance Perdomo in 'Gen V' Season 1
1
‘Gen V’ Will Not Recast Chance Perdomo’s Role After Star’s Death
Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in 'FBI' Season 6 Episode 11 - 'No One Left Behind'
2
Zeeko Zaki Explains Why OA’s Okay With Maggie Not Being Around for Tough ‘FBI’ Case
Matlock, FBI: Most Wanted, and Blue Bloods
3
CBS Fall 2024-2025 TV Slate: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Eamonn Walker as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden in Chicago Fire - Season 8, 'Sacred Ground'
4
‘Chicago Fire’ Hits 250 Episodes: Fans Pick the 10 Best So Far
JACK BLOCKER, EMMY RUSSELL, JULIA GAGNON, ABI CARTER, WILL MOSELEY, TRISTON HARPER, MCKENNA BREINHOLT
5
‘American Idol’ Reveals Top 5 After Night of Dance, Adele & Mentor Ciara