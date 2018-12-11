CowboyX

Cailin Loesch
Comments

CowboyX

Sesame Street

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns

The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jonathan Jackson on 'General Hospital'
1
Goodbye, Lucky Spencer! Jonathan Jackson Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’
Beth Riesgraf as Parker — 'Leverage: Redemption' Season 3 Finale
2
‘Leverage: Redemption’ Bosses Break Down the Season 3 Finale
Christopher Meloni
3
‘Law & Order’ Star Christopher Meloni Shares Tragic Family Loss
Eric Martsolf - 'Days of our Lives'
4
Eric Martsolf Opens Up About Filming John Black’s Tearful ‘Days’ Funeral
A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Zach Gilford as Elias Voit and Aimee Garcia as Dr. Julia Ochoa — 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 18 Episode 5
5
Zach Gilford Talks New Voit in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 18, Where Finale Leaves Him