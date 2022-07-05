7 Best TV Miniseries of the ’90s

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Best Miniseries of 1990s, Pride & Prejudice, Tales of the City, and IT
Everett Collection; PBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection; ©Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

The ’90s may be known for spawning some of television’s most memorable sitcoms or making way for long-running drama franchises, but it was also a time filled with great limited series.

From adaptations like Pride and Prejudice to groundbreaking shows like Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City, the ’90s was a perfect time for event television. There was something for everyone, whether it’s two-parters like NBC‘s The Temptations and Stephen King‘s It or storybook tales like Gulliver’s Travels.

Below, we’re taking a look back on a few of the best limited series of the ’90s that are still on our minds.

10 '90s Reboots & Revivals, Ranked — Which Was Your Favorite? (POLL)See Also

10 '90s Reboots & Revivals, Ranked — Which Was Your Favorite? (POLL)

The decade spawned some truly memorable reboots and revivals in recent years, vote for your favorite here.
Pride and Prejudice Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth
Everett Collection

Pride and Prejudice

Before Anthony Bridgerton took an unexpected dip in the Regency-era pond on Netflix‘s Bridgerton, there was Colin Firth‘s Mr. Darcy, the misunderstood male lead of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Playing his Elizabeth Bennet in the Andrew Davies-helmed show is Jennifer Ehle. Together, they became a swoon-worthy pop-culture couple onscreen, paving the way for plenty of favorite shows airing today, whether it’s Bridgerton or Sanditon.

Tales of the City Marcus D'Amico and Laura Linney
PBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City

Based on Armistead Maupin’s novel, Tales of the City centers on Laura Linney‘s Mary Ann Singleton, a young woman who takes a vacation to San Francisco and decides to stay. Set in 1976 and carrying onto the beginning of 1977, the series memorably depicts the city’s LGBTQ scene through Mary Ann’s eyes, sharing the stories of her new friends and acquaintances along the way. The miniseries went on to spawn several sequel shows over the years, most recently with Netflix’s 2019 revival.

Joan of Arc Leelee Sobieski
Alliance Atlantis Communications/courtesy Everett Collection

Joan of Arc

Who doesn’t like a historical epic? Joan of Arc delivers such grandeur while also featuring a strong cast of performers. Joining Leelee Sobieski who takes on the titular role of the 15th-century figure are costars such as Peter O’Toole, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Neil Patrick Harris, and Robert Loggia among others. Airing on CBS in the United States, this two-part drama received several Emmy nominations including a win for O’Toole in the Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries category.

It Tim Curry
©Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

It

Tim Curry transforms into the terrifying clown Pennywise for this cult-classic television adaptation of Stephen King’s It. The familiar story follows a group of friends known as The Losers Club who find themselves terrorized by a monster who takes the form of an evil clown. Beginning in the 1960s, this series spans to the 1990s when the friends reunite to take down Pennywise once and for all.

The Temptations
NBC/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Temptations

Everyone needs a great biopic drama to enjoy and nothing fits the bill better than NBC’s two-part TV event, The Temptations. Starring Lucifer‘s D.B. Woodside among others, the miniseries puts the spotlight on the singers of the titular Motown group, offering an overview of the musical group’s story. The well-received show also featured props from the real musicians, offering an added layer of authenticity to the dramatization.

Gulliver's Travels Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Tom Sturridge
Alex Bailey /©Hallmark Entertainment / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Gulliver's Travels

Jonathan Swift’s larger-than-life story comes to the screen in this two-part miniseries starring real-life couple Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen. Featuring impressive visual effects for the time, Gulliver’s Travels remains somewhat faithful to the source material but also introduces new story elements including a revised happier ending than the book. Get swept up in Dr. Gulliver’s (Danson) fantastical adventures as he recalls his travels after a long absence from his family in this Emmy-winning miniseries.

Merlin, Sam Neill
Hallmark Entertainment / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Merlin

Sam Neill stars as the titular wizard in this interpretation of the Arthurian legend, sharing his story of war against Queen Mab (Miranda Richardson) amid the rise and fall of Camelot. Fulfilling the need for fantasy content, this miniseries boasts a starry cast that along with Neill and Richardson includes Helena Bonham Carter, Isabella Rossellini, Martin Short, and future Game of Thrones star Lena Headey.

It

Pride and Prejudice

Tales of the City (1993)

The Temptations