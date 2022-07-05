7 Best TV Miniseries of the ’90s

The ’90s may be known for spawning some of television’s most memorable sitcoms or making way for long-running drama franchises, but it was also a time filled with great limited series.

From adaptations like Pride and Prejudice to groundbreaking shows like Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City, the ’90s was a perfect time for event television. There was something for everyone, whether it’s two-parters like NBC‘s The Temptations and Stephen King‘s It or storybook tales like Gulliver’s Travels.

Below, we’re taking a look back on a few of the best limited series of the ’90s that are still on our minds.