60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet

1

‘The View’: Alyssa Farah-Griffin Says Kimberly Guilfoyle Is ‘Winning’ in Don Jr. Split

2

‘The View’: Joy Behar Roasts Sunny Hostin for Drunken Reaction to Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Annie’

3

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Shocker as Player Cruelly Misses $40,000 Win Despite Solving Puzzle

4

‘Shifting Gears’: Get to Know Tim Allen & Kat Dennings’ Characters in Cast Portraits

5

‘B&B’ Breakup? Thorsten Kaye on Ridge’s Blowup With Brooke, If He’d Go Back to Taylor