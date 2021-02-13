Frontline Logo
From TV Guide Magazine
'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns
The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
What Happened to ‘Storage Wars ‘Star Darrell Sheets?
2
Ranking the Likelihood of 12 Canceled Shows Being Saved
3
‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Reach Streaming Deal
4
‘Deadliest Catch’: Jake Anderson Drops Big News About Season 21 – Fans React
5
‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Jay Harrington Breaks Silence on Being Excluded From ‘Exiles’ Spinoff