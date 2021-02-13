Frontline Logo

Rex Sorgatz
Comments

Frontline Logo

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns

The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
TV Personality Darrell Sheets attends A&E Networks 2012 Upfront at Lincoln Center on May 9, 2012 in New York City
1
What Happened to ‘Storage Wars ‘Star Darrell Sheets?
Found, Night Court and S.W.A.T.
2
Ranking the Likelihood of 12 Canceled Shows Being Saved
3
‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Reach Streaming Deal
Jake Anderson
4
‘Deadliest Catch’: Jake Anderson Drops Big News About Season 21 – Fans React
Jay Harrington as David 'Deacon' Kay in SWAT
5
‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Jay Harrington Breaks Silence on Being Excluded From ‘Exiles’ Spinoff