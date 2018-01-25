Gus Kenworthy
David Ramos/Getty Images
From TV Guide Magazine
Crime, Comedy & Convenience Stores: Unwrapping Hulu's 'Deli Boys' With the Cast
Cupcakes, corndogs…and cocaine?! Two brothers find themselves in a hilarious pickle when they inherit an unseemly bodega biz in Hulu’s new comedy Deli Boys. Find out how The Sopranos and Real Housewives of Orange County influenced the cast. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
‘B&B’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood & Naomi Matsuda Play Potent Maternal Rage
2
The Biggest Controversies in TLC History
3
‘The White Lotus’: Walton Goggins on Rick’s Reaction to [Spoiler]’s Monologue
4
Nathan Fillion Teases Major Villains’ Returns in ‘The Rookie’ Season 7
5
Who Got the Platinum Ticket in ‘American Idol’s Week 2 Auditions?