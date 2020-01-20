Fadeout

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

Arrow - Fadeout - Colton Haynes as Roy Harper

Colin Bentley/The CW

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

'Reasonable Doubt' Boss Teases Season 3 Will Be 'Soapy' & Full of 'Mystery'

Hotshot attorney Jax Stewart bucks the system to defend her clients, protect her family, and crush her enemies in the thrilling third season of Reasonable Doubt. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
America's Got Talent Season 20 judges
1
‘AGT’ Results Recap: Who Are the Top 10 Finalists for Season 20?
The View
2
‘The View’ Skips Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Story — Fans React
Ryan Paevey
3
Ryan Paevey Teases ‘Wildly Different’ Return to ‘General Hospital’
MasterChef Dynamic Duos
4
‘MasterChef: Dynamic Duos’ Winners Speak Out About Dramatic Finale & What’s Next
Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon
5
Jon Stewart’s Surprise ‘Daily Show’ Episode & Other Late-Night Changes After Kimmel Suspension