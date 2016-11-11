DOUBLE DARE REUNION
Nickelodeon
From TV Guide Magazine
'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns
The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
‘Étoile’ Canceled at Prime Video Despite Initial Two-Season Order
2
‘The Cleaning Lady’ Canceled After 4 Seasons at Fox
3
‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Canceled After 3 Seasons — Series Ends With Major Cliffhanger
4
‘NOLA King’: Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Tulsa King’ Spinoff, Explained
5
Is ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Returning for Season 4? Here’s Everything We Know