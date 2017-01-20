Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

Sonja Gill
Comments

Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

Alex Wong/Getty Images

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Behind the Scenes With Gordon Ramsay: 20 Years of Cooking Up TV Hits

The celebrity chef reflects on redefining culinary television and his fiery journey Hell’s Kitchen to Secret Service. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘The Price Is Right’ Player Dishes on Drew Carey & Spills Show Secrets After $50,000 Win
Top Chef - Season 22
2
‘Top Chef’ Winner Tristen Epps-Long Speaks Out After Emotional Finale & Reveals What’s Next
attends the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Awards on December 12, 2018 in New York City.
3
Kelley Wolf Apparently Detained Against Her Will, Accuses Scott Wolf of Abuse
'Lego Masters' - Nick Cannon, Will Arnett
4
Will Arnett Replaced as ‘LEGO Masters’ Host — Why’s He Leaving?
(from left) Jeopardy! players Matt Massie, Katie Kornacki,and Kelly Cui, on Friday, June 13, 2025
5
‘Jeopardy!’: Steve Kornacki’s Sister Competes on Show – How’d She Do?