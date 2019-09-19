Decoy
Cliff Lipson/CBS
From TV Guide Magazine
How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times
Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
‘Law & Order’: What Did You Think of Verdict in Luigi Mangione-Inspired Episode?
2
Does Buck Have Feelings for Eddie on ‘9-1-1’? Oliver Stark & Tim Minear Weigh In
3
Where Is ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Bo Bice Now?
4
Kelly Clarkson Shares Cryptic Message After Returning to Talk Show
5
Will ‘Shifting Gears’ Return for Season 2?