1

‘General Hospital’: Jason Has Blood on His Hands as Steve Burton Returns

2

‘Fire Country’: What’s Next, Including ‘Family Story,’ Morena Baccarin’s Introduction & More

3

Adam Sandler’s ‘Spaceman’: Our Best Attempt at Explaining That Ending

4

Why ‘Elsbeth’ Isn’t a Whodunnit

5

‘The Bear’: Everything We Know About Season 3 So Far