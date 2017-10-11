comp-copy-3

Jim Halterman
Comments

comp-copy-3

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Inside 'Doc' Season 2 With Molly Parker: New Faces, Medical Mysteries & Love Triangles

“She’s on the one hand solving mystery medical cases during the day at work, but also a detective in her own life,” Parker teases. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Max Thieriot as Bode — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Trailer
1
‘Fire Country’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals Major Death
House Hunters
2
Is HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Fake? What’s Been Said About the Controversy
Jimmy Kimmel
3
Jimmy Kimmel Returning to ABC After Talk Show Suspension
Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'
4
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Author Jenny Han Teases Movie Premiere
Jimmy Kimmel
5
ABC Affiliates That Won’t Air ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: The Full List