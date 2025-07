1

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Convinced Scott Riccardi Lost on Purpose

2

Conner Floyd Talks Chance’s ‘Y&R’ Ending and Becoming ‘DAYS’ New Chad DiMera

3

Bruce Willis’ Wife Claps Back After Reports That He Can’t Walk or Talk Surface

4

NBC Fall 2025 Premiere Dates: Complete Schedule

5

Why Cote de Pablo Declined an Intimacy Coordinator on ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’