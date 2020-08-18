CHARIOTS OF FIRE, Ben Cross, 1981, TM and Copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

Ben Cross of Chariots of Fire

20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Angela Bassett as Athena — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 10
1
Angela Bassett Thought Her ‘9-1-1’ Character Was the One Dying: ‘Is It Me?’
Lydia McLaughlin, Geoffrey Shyam Stirling
2
‘RHOC’ Alum Lydia McLaughlin’s Brother Fatally Shot by Police
'Passion of the Christ,' 'Ben-Hur,' 'Mary Magdalene'
3
8 Onscreen Resurrections for Easter Sunday
4
What to Know About HBO’s ‘Half Man’
John Lithgow, Nicola Coughlan
5
‘Harry Potter’: John Lithgow Responds to Criticism, Nicola Coughlan Speaks Out