Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper in Riverdale - Season 5 Episode 3 - 'Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation'

The CW

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Walton Goggins in
1
Walton Goggins’ 10 Most Iconic Roles, Ranked
Carrie Underwood on 'American Idol'
2
Carrie Underwood Reveals ‘Idol’ Snafu That Still Haunts Her 20 Years Later
David Genat in Deal or No Deal Island - Season 2
3
How Long Does It Take for Reality and Game Show Winners to Get Paid?
Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
4
Max Thieriot Talks Jelly Roll’s Guest Spot & Directing Part 1 of ‘Fire Country’ Season 3 Finale
Elton John and Brandi Carlile during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
5
Elton John and Brandi Carlile on ‘SNL’ and In Concert, ‘White Lotus’ and ‘1923’ Finales, NCAA Final Four