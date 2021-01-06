catherine-zeta-jones-prodigal-son-martin

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

Catherine Zeta-Jones Prodigal Son Season 2 Martin

Leon Bennett/Getty Images; Phil Caruso/FOX

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeopardy November 21, 2023
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Final Jeopardy Triple Stumper in Television Category
Niall Horan on The Voice
2
‘The Voice’ Fans React After Niall Horan Makes Shocking Elimination
Tad Starsiak, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine
3
HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Talks Family Thanksgiving Drama Amid Feuds
Cory Asbury at awards show
4
‘Yellowstone’: Singer Cory Asbury Reveals He Was Set to Play Fourth Dutton Brother in Season 6
A man is holding a remote control of a smart TV in his hand. In the background you can see the television screen with streaming entertainment apps for video on demand
5
Best Black Friday Streaming Deals 2023: Hulu for 99 Cents, Peacock Premium for $1.99