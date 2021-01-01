TV Calendar
New Releases & Returning Shows
Thursday, September 16
Series Premiere
Backyard Blowout
Siblings of all ages take the reins and work hard to give their parents a dream backyard.
Series Premiere
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol
A young Harvard symbologist must solve a series of puzzles to thwart a chilling global conspiracy.
Season 3 Premiere
Double Shot at Love
Contestants get the chance to win Pauly D’s heart and Vinny’s heart.
Season 2 Premiere
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa
Tarek mentors first-time flippers, helping them avoid costly errors during renovation.
Season 5 Premiere
Floribama Shore
Young adults spend the summer in Panama City Beach.
Series Premiere
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
In a reimagining of the classic animated series, Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull.
Season 3 Premiere
Tacoma FD
Chief Terry McConky and Capt. Eddie Penisi helm a firehouse crew in Tacoma, Wash.
Series Premiere
The Harper House
A head-of-household struggles to regain a higher status for herself after losing her job.
Series Premiere
The Premise
Host B.J. Novak works through timeless moral questions in unprecedented times and explores pressing topics like gun control, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, and social media.
Season 3 Premiere
Tig n’ Seek
Eight-year-old Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek, search for the lost items of wee Gee City.
Series Premiere
Tiny Food Fight
Darnell Ferguson and comedian Mamrie Hart host the world’s biggest tiny food competition.
Friday, September 17
Series Premiere
Chicago Party Aunt
Diane is always the life of the party as she helps neighbors and stays true to her mantras.
Premiere
Cry Macho
A former rodeo star develops a bond with his ex-boss’s son while traveling from Mexico to Texas.
Season 16 Premiere
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Women try out to make the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team.
Series Premiere
Do, Re & Mi
The musical adventures of three best birdie buddies.
Premiere
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
A 16-year-old overcomes discrimination and bullying to follow his dream of becoming a drag queen.
Season 3 Premiere
Sex Education
Inexperienced Otis and rebellious Maeve set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school.
Series Premiere
Squid Game
Hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children’s games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly.
Series Premiere
Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey
Rooted in truth, coated in comedy and unapologetically Black, Charlamagne Tha God takes on social issues and topics permeating politics and culture in this late-night talk variety show.
Season 2 Premiere
The Morning Show
An inside look at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help America wake up.
Season 2 Premiere
The Proof Is Out There
Host Tony Harris investigates alleged videos, photos and audio recordings of mysterious phenomenon.
Series Premiere
Uprising
Filmmakers Steve McQueen and James Rogan explore three key events in 1981 and how they affected race relations in Britain.
Saturday, September 18
Season 35 Premiere
48 Hours
Investigative reports on crime and justice cases.
Series Premiere
Extreme Salvage Squad
A group of marine rescue experts protect the Queensland coastline.
Premiere
Imperfect High
Suffering from anxiety disorder, Hanna worries about fitting in at high school after moving to a new town. She soon finds herself in grave danger when she befriends two students — a bad boy with a heart of gold, and a wealthy kid.
Series Premiere
Outgrown
Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson renovate homes for growing families who need more space.
Premiere
Raise a Glass to Love
Aspiring master sommelier Jenna is intrigued by the methods of the Argentinian winemaker Marcelo.
Sunday, September 19
Season 13 Premiere
Alaskan Bush People
A look at the Brown family, whose life in harsh conditions is one of extreme isolation.
Airing
Emmys
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate and honor television’s best, broadcast live from downtown Los Angeles.
Series Premiere
Fiasco
An anthology series based upon the podcast, the first season focuses on the Iran-Contra affair.
Premiere
Finding Love in Mountain View
An architect develops a budding romance while taking care of her late cousin’s two children.
Season 11 Premiere
Halloween Wars
Five teams of cake decorators, candy makers and pumpkin carvers compete.
Premiere
Muhammad Ali
The life and career of three-time heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali.
Series Premiere
Teenage Euthanasia
A former runaway teen mom is accidentally resurrected in her family’s funeral home.
Season 7 Premiere
The Circus
The Trump era of presidential politics, including key characters and events.
Monday, September 20
Season 5 Premiere
9-1-1
The lives and careers of emergency response providers who put their lives at risk to save others.
Season 3 Premiere
Bob Hearts Abishola
A businessman falls for his cardiac nurse while recovering from a heart attack.
Season 30 Premiere
Dancing With the Stars
Professional dancers pair with celebrities to train and compete in ballroom dancing.
Season 19 Premiere
NCIS
Special agents investigate crimes related to the Navy and Marine Corps.
Series Premiere
NCIS: Hawai’i
Jane Tennant and her team of specialists balance investigate high-stakes crimes.
Series Premiere
Ordinary Joe
One man lives out three parallel life stories that diverge from a pivotal choice one night.
Series Premiere
The Big Leap
Some down-on-their-luck characters take part in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show.
Season 4 Premiere
The Neighborhood
A man realizes the key to fitting in with his new community is befriending his opinionated neighbor.
Season 21 Premiere
The Voice
Four icons compete to find and transform America’s inspiring voices into music’s next phenomenon.
Airing
Time100
An inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2021 Time magazine list of the world’s most influential people; featuring special performances and surprises.
Tuesday, September 21
Season 4 Premiere
FBI
Agents use all of their talents, intellect and expertise to keep New York and the country safe.
Series Premiere
FBI: International
The FBI’s International Fly Team tracks and neutralizes threats against American citizens.
Season 3 Premiere
FBI: Most Wanted
The Fugitive Task Force relentlessly tracks notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list.
Season 2 Premiere
Love on the Spectrum
Seven young adults on the autism spectrum dip their feet into the dating pool.
Season 4 Premiere
New Amsterdam
A new medical director breaks the rules to heal the system at America’s oldest public hospital.
Series Premiere
Our Kind of People
A single mother sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her hair care line.
Season 5 Premiere
The Resident
An arrogant doctor opens an idealistic first year resident’s eyes to the realities of hospital life.
Wednesday, September 22
Season 4 Premiere
A Million Little Things
An unexpected death inspires some friends to take control of their lives.
Series Premiere
Alter Ego
A singing competition where contestants perform like never before — as their dream avatar.
Season 10 Premiere
Chicago Fire
The firefighters, rescue squad members and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 face danger every day.
Season 7 Premiere
Chicago Med
Chicago’s top medical team saves lives, while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships.
Season 9 Premiere
Chicago P.D.
Crime drama spin-off about a team of detectives led by a cop, ruthless in his pursuit of justice.
Season 4 Premiere
Dear White People
Diverse students navigate a Ivy League college where racial tensions tend to be swept under the rug.
Season 2 Premiere
Home Economics
A look at the heartwarming, but sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings.
Season 7 Premiere
Jay Leno’s Garage
Jay Leno covers all things automotive including restoration projects and the car collectors’ market.
Series Premiere
Last Chance Transplant
Six deeply personal and emotional stories about organ donation.
Series Premiere
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
Accused serial rapist Billy Milligan blames his crimes on his multiple personalities.
Series Premiere
Star Wars: Visions
Seven Japanese animation studios bring their unique perspectives to the “Star Wars” universe.
Season 41 Premiere
Survivor
Castaways attempt to outwit, outlast and outplay each other for a prize of $1 million.
Season 4 Premiere
The Conners
After a sudden turn of events, the Conner family must face daily struggles like never before.
Season 9 Premiere
The Goldbergs
In the 1980s, a child uses a video camera to document his crazy family’s life.
Season 6 Premiere
The Masked Singer
Celebrities compete against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume.
Series Premiere
The Wonder Years
The coming-of-age story of a 12-year-old Black boy in Montgomery, Ala., in the late 1960s.
Thursday, September 23
Season 2 Premiere
Code 404
A British detective gunned down on the job is resurrected by way of artificial intelligence.
Season 3 Premiere
Creepshow
An anthology horror series based on the 1982 movie features vignettes that explore terror.
Season 3 Premiere
Doom Patrol
A team of traumatised and downtrodden superheroes work together to investigate weird phenomena.
Season 2 Premiere
Law & Order: Organized Crime
Detective Elliot Stabler returns to the NYPD to take on the city’s most powerful crime syndicates.
Season 23 Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Capt. Benson and her NYPD squad fight for justice in cases ripped straight from the headlines.
Series Premiere
The Croods: Family Tree
Two very different families join forces to create a new farm community.
Friday, September 24
Premiere
Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light
Explores one of the largest child sexual abuse cases in the country where a beloved community pediatrician abused several generations of children and showcases the aftermath for the survivors.
Premiere
Birds of Paradise
Two dancers at a ballet academy in Paris compete for a contract to join the Opéra national de Paris.
Season 2 Premiere
Blood & Water
A girl tries to find out if a private-school swimming star is her sister who was abducted at birth.
Series Premiere
Curse of the Chippendales
Chippendales — the one word evokes images of male beauty, female empowerment, and a cultural juggernaut that swept the globe during the 1980s and 1990s, interviews from the former dancers and the original business leads of Chippendales.
Season 30 Premiere
Dateline NBC
Compelling, real-life mysteries and investigations featuring those most affected and involved.
Premiere
Dying to Marry Him
A psychotic wedding planner hatches a deadly scheme to marry her first love and childhood best friend.
Series Premiere
Foundation
Dr. Hari Seldon and his loyal followers attempt to preserve their culture as the galaxy collapses.
Season 12 Premiere
Gold Rush
Oregonians stake everything on mining and head north to Alaska to dig for gold.
Season 4 Premiere
Goliath
A disgraced lawyer reluctantly pursues a wrongful death lawsuit that could lead to redemption.
Series Premiere
Midnight Mass
The arrival of a charismatic priest brings miracles, mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town.
Premiere
The Guilty
A police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller.
Premiere
The Starling
A woman adjusting to life after loss contends with a feisty bird that’s taken over her garden.
Sunday, September 26
Series Premiere
BMF
Detroit brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory create a drug and money laundering empire.
Season 12 Premiere
Bob’s Burgers
A third-generation restaurateur runs a burger joint with his wife and their three kids.
Season 2 Premiere
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Celebrity contestants solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1 million.
Season 20 Premiere
Family Guy
The adventures of an eccentric family living in New England.
Series Premiere
Nuclear Family
Director Ry Russo-Young shares how her parents pioneered gay parenthood in the ’80s.
Season 2 Premiere
Supermarket Sweep
Teams compete in games involving supermarket product literacy.
Season 2 Premiere
The Great North
Following the adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad Beef tries to keep his kids close.
Premiere
The Lost Sons
A baby is kidnapped from a hospital, months later, a toddler is abandoned. Could he be the same baby?
Season 4 Premiere
The Rookie
A middle-aged small-town man decides to pursue his dream of becoming an LAPD officer.
Season 33 Premiere
The Simpsons
Homer and Marge Simpson raise Bart, Lisa and baby Maggie in Springfield.
Airing
Tony Awards
Celebrating Broadway’s highly anticipated return to live theater.
Monday, September 27
Season 22 Premiere
Midsomer Murders
British mysteries of blackmail, betrayal and murder in Midsomer county.
Season 5 Premiere
The Good Doctor
A young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome joins a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit.
Tuesday, September 28
Series Premiere
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés
Traversing the history of Hollywood cliches with prominent members of the entertainment industry.
Series Premiere
La Brea
A massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles, separating a family between two worlds.
Season 9 Premiere
Vanderpump Rules
Restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump oversees a group of staff members who lead drama-filled lives.
Wednesday, September 29
Series Premiere
Rhodes to the Top
Cody and Brandi Rhodes navigate their growing family while building AEW’s global wrestling empire.
Thursday, September 30
Season 2 Premiere
Big Sky
Private detectives Cassie and Cody, along with Cody’s estranged wife, search for kidnapped sisters.
Season 5 Premiere
Cake
A short-form comedy showcase featuring live action and animation.
Season 18 Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy
Doctors in Seattle try to balance life and work.
Season 5 Premiere
Station 19
The personal and professional lives of a group of firefighters at the Seattle Fire Department.
Series Premiere
Ten-Year-Old Tom
A youngster puts up with the bad influences in his life from parents, teachers, and other grown ups.
Series Premiere
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart takes a deep dive into important topics in the United States.
Series Premiere
The Way Down
The rise and fall of “Weigh Down Workshop,” Gwen Shamblin Lara’s religious weight-loss regimen.
Series Premiere
Unidentified With Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato brings viewers on a road trip in search of definitive answers to some of the biggest questions about extraterrestrial life; joined by their sister, a few skeptical friends, leading alien experts and the occasional guest star, Demi investigates recent eyewitness alien encounters, uncovers secret government reports and conducts tests at UFO hot spots in hopes of exposing the truth.
Friday, October 1
Premiere
Bingo Hell
A strong and stubborn group of elderly friends refuses to give up its bingo hall.
Premiere
Black as Night
A teenage girl spends her summer battling vampires that prey on New Orleans’ disenfranchised.
Season 12 Premiere
Blue Bloods
A multigenerational family of police officers dedicated to enforcing the law in New York.
Series Premiere
Cash in the Attic
In reboot of the original BBC show, a passionate collector and her team of expert appraisers sort through homes looking for treasures.
Premiere
Diana: The Musical
A musical chronicles the life of Princess Diana, featuring the original Broadway cast.
Season 3 Premiere
Eli Roth’s History of Horror
An in-depth look at the history and pop cultural significance of horror films.
Premiere
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales
Three spooky tales spun by Darth Vader's loyal servant Vaneé.
Season 4 Premiere
Magnum P.I.
In a reboot from a 1980 series, a former Navy SEAL repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.
Premiere
Maid
Single mother Alex strives to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy.
Season 8 Premiere
Penn & Teller: Fool Us
Illusionists Penn & Teller search for the best up-and-coming magicians.
Season 5 Premiere
S.W.A.T.
A Los Angeles S.W.A.T. lieutenant balances loyalty to the job and to the streets where he grew up.
Premiere
The Ghost and Molly McGee
Exuberant tween Molly McGee and a grumpy ghost named Scratch become bound to each other forever.
Season 29 Premiere
The Graham Norton Show
A new year and a fresh start for The Graham Norton Show. Join Graham along with Maria McErlane.
Premiere
The Many Saints of Newark
The story of young Tony Soprano.
Airing
The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World
Whoopi Goldberg hosts a historical journey spanning half a century and beyond at Walt Disney World.
Saturday, October 2
Season 4 Premiere
Frankie Drake Mysteries
In the ’20s, Toronto’s only female detective, Frankie Drake, takes on cases the police can’t handle.
Airing
iHeartRadio Music Festival
Highlights of the two-day music concert festival held along the Las Vegas Strip every year since 2011.
Season 2 Premiere
Side Hustle
After setting their principal’s boat on fire, friends create an app to get jobs to pay off debt.
Sunday, October 3
Season 32 Premiere
America’s Funniest Home Videos
A studio audience votes on the most-hilarious home video.
Season 10 Premiere
Call the Midwife
A peek into the colorful world of midwifery and family life in London’s East End during the 1950s.
Season 6 Premiere
Grantchester
Clergyman Sidney Chambers becomes embroiled in a murder investigation.
Season 2 Premiere
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Four teenagers embark on a cross-country journey through an apocalyptic world.
Wednesday, October 6
Series Premiere
Among the Stars
Six-part docuseries following NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy on a mission to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a multi-billion-dollar science experiment.
Series Premiere
Baking Impossible
A baking competition in which teams of two (one baker and one engineer) are challenged to create structurally complex but tasty desserts.
Series Premiere
CSI: Vegas
A brilliant new team of forensic investigators welcomes back old friends and deploys new techniques.
Season 2 Premiere
The Bradshaw Bunch
Quarterback and TV broadcast icon Terry Bradshaw shares an intimate look at life in the off-season.
Season 3 Premiere
Tough as Nails
Working-class Americans are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness.
Thursday, October 7
Season 2 Premiere
B Positive
A man seeking a kidney donor runs into a woman from his past who offers her own kidney.
Series Premiere
Baker’s Dozen
Amateur bakers go head-to-head with seasoned professionals.
Season 6 Premiere
Bull
Trial consulting firm founder Jason Bull uses psychology and high-tech data to help his clients win.
Series Premiere
Ghosts
A young couple inherits a grand country house, only to find it is teeming with ghosts.
Series Premiere
One of Us Is Lying
Mystery surrounds Bayview High when five students walk into detention and only four walk out alive.
Season 2 Premiere
United States of Al
A Marine combat veteran’s friendship with the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan.
Season 5 Premiere
Young Sheldon
Nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper has skipped four grades to start high school along with his brother.
Friday, October 8
Season 44 Premiere
20/20
Unforgettable true crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews and investigative reports.
Justin Bieber: Our World
Chronicles the singer and his team preparing for his 2020 New Year's Eve Live show.
Season 2 Premiere
Leverage: Redemption
Reformed criminals help regular citizens fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.
Premiere
Madame X
An intimate journey into the life of Madonna’s alter ego, Madame X, through her tour performances.
Premiere
Madres
A pregnant woman tries to determine if her strange symptoms are related to a legendary curse.
Airing
Muppets Haunted Mansion
On Halloween night, Gonzo is challenged to spend one entire night in the Haunted Mansion.
Season 3 Premiere
Nancy Drew
Teen detective Nancy Drew solves mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine.
Series Premiere
Pretty Smart
A Harvard-educated novelist is forced to move in with her not-particularly intellectual sister and her doofus roommates.
Season 13 Premiere
Shark Tank
Millionaires receive business proposals from entrepreneurs and decide whether to make an investment.
Premiere
The Manor
Judith moves into a nursing home, where she suspects something is preying on the residents.
Saturday, October 9
Season 10 Premiere
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Dr. Michelle Oakley, a veterinarian in one of the most rugged environments on Earth.
Season 18 Premiere
Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Prompted by ideas from the audience, comics improvise sketches.
Season 2 Premiere
World’s Funniest Animals
Elizabeth Stanton and a celebrity guest panel look at animals caught on video doing funny things.
Sunday, October 10
Series Premiere
Buried
Eileen Franklin suddenly has a memory of witnessing the rape and murder of her childhood best friend, 8-year-old Susan Nason, which leads to the reopening of a case that has gone unsolved for nearly 20 years.
Series Premiere
Diana
Drawing on a new generation of voices, including interviews from those close to her, the series re-examines the life of an icon through the lens of modernity: reframing her story to discover the real woman behind the “People’s Princess.”
Season 2 Premiere
Killer Camp
Strangers discover they are actually at a “Killer Camp” with a secret murderer amongst them.
Series Premiere
Legends of the Hidden Temple
Five teams compete to retrieve a lost treasure and return it to its rightful owner.
Season 13 Premiere
NCIS: Los Angeles
OSP agents track criminals who threaten national security.
Season 5 Premiere
SEAL Team
A tight-knit unit of Navy SEALs trains, plans and executes dangerous, high-stakes missions.
Series Premiere
Sort Of
Gender fluid millennial Sabi Mehboob straddles various identities, from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bar, to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family, to the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family.
Series Premiere
The Engineering That Built the World
Season 2 Premiere
The Equalizer
An enigmatic woman uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.
Monday, October 11
Season 15 Premiere
Love It or List It
David and Hilary help fed-up homeowners decide whether to live with renovations or move.
Season 2 Premiere
The Baby-Sitters Club
A group of friends launch a babysitting business.
Season 3 Premiere
The Family Chantel
Following the lives of “90 Day Fiancé” fan-favorites Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno.
Tuesday, October 12
Series Premiere
Chucky
In a reboot of 1988’s Child’s Play, a Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, throwing an idyllic American town into chaos.
Season 3 Premiere
The Movies That Made Us
The stories behind blockbusters that defined a generation; featuring actors, directors and insiders.
Wednesday, October 13
Season 3 Premiere
Batwoman
Kate Kane protects the streets of Gotham City as Batwoman.
Series Premiere
Clash of the Cover Bands
Tribute bands compete for a cash prize and a chance to perform on “The Tonight Show.”
Airing
CMT Artists of the Year
A 90-minute special honoring Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs for their accomplishments in country music over the past year.
Season 7 Premiere
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Time traveler Rip Hunter assembles a group of heroes and villains to confront an unstoppable threat.
Series Premiere
Dopesick
How one company triggered one of the worst drug epidemics in American history.
Series Premiere
Just Beyond
Supernatural journeys through the worlds of witches, aliens, ghosts, and alternate dimensions, based on R. L. Stine’s graphic novel.
Season 4 Premiere
The Sinner
A crime-drama anthology that investigates the psychological motives behind homicides.