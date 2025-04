1

‘Swamp People’ Star Ashley ‘Deadeye’ Jones Asks for Prayers Amid Family Health Crisis

2

HGTV Ratings Revealed: Which Shows Are Holding Strong & Which Are Struggling?

3

Why Isn’t ‘The View’ New & When Will Live Episodes Return?

4

12 of ‘American Idol’s Top 24 Hit the Stage in Hawaii: Who Owned the Night?

5

‘Dark Winds’ Stars on Leaphorn’s Cathartic Revelation & Dream Dance