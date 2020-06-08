Baseball: World Series

Jennifer Halper
Comments

Baseball World Series

Kyodo News via Getty Images

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Taissa Farmiga as Gladys in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3 Episode 2
1
How Gladys’ Loss Will ‘Cost Her Everything’ in ‘The Gilded Age’
Deadliest Catch Season 21
2
‘Deadliest Catch’ Gets Season 21 Premiere Date & ‘Gold Rush’ Theme
Korie and Willie Robertson
3
‘Duck Dynasty’: Korie Robertson Wants Big Change to Married Life With Willie
All Creatures Great and Small cast dinner
4
‘All Creatures Great & Small’ Stars Drop Big News About Season 6
Shark Whisperer
5
Swim with a ‘Shark Whisperer,’ Wimbledon Begins, ‘Yes Chef!’ Finale, a Titanic Mystery