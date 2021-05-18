AUSTIN

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Austin

ABC/Craig Sjodin

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Chris Hemsworth Says 'Limitless' Forced Him to 'Confront' Himself

‘I don’t mind going outside my comfort zone, but this was another level,’ says Hemsworth of the high-stakes series, which sees him in pursuit of methods for a longer life. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jesse Lee Soffer, Sophia Bush, Jon Seda, and Elias Koteas on 'Chicago P.D.'
1
9 ‘Chicago P.D.’ Stars Who Left the Show — And Why
2
Cameron Mathison’s Drew Gets the Last Word in on Alexis on ‘General Hospital’
Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert
3
Conan O’Brien Makes Bold Prediction About Late-Night TV
Adrian Grenier as Vincent Chase and Gal Gadot as Lisa in 'Entourage'
4
Gal Gadot Explains Why She ‘Hated’ Working on ‘Entourage’
Sydney Sweeney as Penny Jo in 'Americana'
5
Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Americana’ Bombs at Box Office After Her Ad Controversy