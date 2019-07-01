ANOTHER_LIFE_DAY03_15_11_2018_MG-015120181203-5898-14yq6r0.dng

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

Katee Sackhoff in Another Life

Colin Bentley

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 11
1
‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark on What Buck Wants for His New Home
'The Gilded Age' Season 3 3 Episode 1
2
5 Historical Events Covered in ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3
(from left) Jeopardy! players Belvin Blaber, Jacob Hale, and Vivek Upadhyay
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After ‘Brutal’ & ‘Chaotic’ Game
Billy Flynn - 'The Young and the Restless'
4
Meet ‘Y&R’s New Cane Ashby! Billy Flynn Talks Surprise Recasting
Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty on 'The Golden Girls'
5
‘Golden Girls’ Producer Details Betty White & Bea Arthur’s Infamous Feud