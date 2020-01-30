A Valentine’s Match Final Image Assets

Rick and Christina Gables
Comments

A Valentine's Match Final Image Assets

©2020 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Elias Koteas as Olinsky — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Finale
1
‘Chicago P.D.’: Jason Beghe Looks Back on Elias Koteas’ ‘Extremely Beautiful’ Return
Jessica Chastain as Celia St. James
2
Jessica Chastain Reacts to Backlash After Complaining About JetBlue $15 Credit
Christel Khalil and Sam Restagno
3
‘Y&R’ Star Christel Khalil Gets Married in Italy: See Stunning Photos and Videos
Mark Fitzpatrick, Eamonn Campbell, and Dot White on Jeopardy
4
Ousted ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Slams His Own Performance: ‘Hot Mess’
Christina Hall and Josh Hall
5
Christina Hall’s Ex Josh Tries to Halt Sale of $4.5 Million HGTV Home Amid Divorce Battle