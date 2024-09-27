Wolfs Movie Premiere George Clooney and Brad Pitt, clearly enjoy their frenemy-buddy vibe as rival fixers called in separately—and resentfully—to dispose of a body in the hotel room of a prominent New York D.A.

Will & Harper Documentary Premiere After Harper comes out to Will about transitioning to live as a woman, they decide to travel by car from New York to L.A. over 16 days for an experiment in tolerance and self-acceptance.

Apartment 7A Movie Premiere Julia Garner stars as wannabe Broadway dancer Terry Gionoffrio, who after a mishap is given shelter—and an enviable apartment—by elderly couple Minnie and Roman Castavet though there are strings attached.