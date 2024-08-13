Adjo Honsou of 'The Great American Recipe'
Q&A

Meet the ‘Great American Recipe’ Season 3 Winner: Adjo Honsou
New Today
America's Got Talent

America’s Got Talent

The Olympics are over, but the summer’s other most popular contest returns when the talent show goes live for four weeks of quarterfinals from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Each week, 11 acts show what they’ve got for judges.

100 Day Hotel Challenge

100 Day Hotel Challenge

Series Premiere

HGTV couple Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt compete against each other to decide who does the best job in renovating two 1950s-era family-owned properties in North Carolina: the Beacon Hotel and the William & Garland Motel.

Big Brother

Big Brother

Special

With several weeks of play to dissect in Season 26, several past winners — Jag Bains, Taylor Hale, and Cody Calafiore — head into the Big Brother AI arena for a special episode, rehashing the most memorable moments to date.

Celebrity Family Feud

Celebrity Family Feud

Rapper Flavor Flav takes on comedian Bobby Lee in one round, followed by Donny Osmond facing comic actor Ken Marino as they play for charity. Followed by the season finale of Judge Steve Harvey, with episodes at 9/8c and 10/9c.

Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special

Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special

Special

“This is just me and you, guys,” comedian Matt Rife tells a rapt audience at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina, as he launches a first-of-its-kind spontaneous stand-up comedy special for Netflix.

Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2 Episode 6

Christine Baranski Teases Agnes’ ‘Fall From Grace’ in ‘The Gilded Age’

Plus, what Agnes van Rhijn and ‘The Good Fight’s Diane Lockhart have in common.
John Lithgow as Harold Harper and Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase in 'The Old Man' Season 2

‘The Old Man’ Trailer: Jeff Bridges & John Lithgow Team Up for Action-Packed Season 2

Look out for another wild ride when the FX show returns.
(L-R) Kim Kardashian, Halle Berry, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close

Halle Berry Addresses Exit From Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’

Get the latest on the Hulu legal drama starring Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian, and more.
Titus Welliver and Maggie Q in 'Bosch: Legacy'

Renée Ballard ‘Bosch’ Spinoff Adds ‘Magnum P.I.’ & ‘Teen Wolf’ Stars to Ensemble

See who will be joining Maggie Q for the series.
Grant Ellis and Jenn Tran on 'The Bachelorette'

All the Latest Updates About Grant Ellis’ Season of ‘The Bachelor’

From the premiere date to why Grant was announced so early, here’s the latest Season 29 news.

Harry Lawtey and Kit Harington in 'Industry' Season 3

Why ‘Industry’ Season 3 Is the One to Watch

 Kit Harington and Marisa Abela in 'Industry' Season 3

Kit Harington Explains Why He Joined ‘Industry’ Season 3: ‘It’s Entirely Unique’

 'Mr. Throwback' - Season 1

‘Mr. Throwback’ EP Dishes on NBA Star Steph Curry’s Comedy Acting Debut
Johnny Bananas on The Challenge Season 40

Johnny Bananas Reveals the Toast You Didn’t Hear on ‘The Challenge’ Launch Special

Plus, here’s why Rachel Robinson decided to step up and raise a glass to the cast.
15 Best Soap Operas

15 Best Soap Operas, Ranked

There may be only four soap operas currently on the air, but, in many respects, the genre has never been more popular.
Freddie, Catherine, Ollie of 'Love Is Blind: UK'

Where to Follow the ‘Love Is Blind: UK’ Cast on Instagram

The cast has been whittled down to five main couples after the pods.

Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery in 'Stranger Things' Season 4
Exclusive

Joe Keery Shares Long-Awaited ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Update

The star who plays fan-favorite Steve opens up about reuniting with the cast for the final chapter.
Carrie Ann Inaba, Alfonso Ribeiro, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Bruno Tonioli in the 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32 finale on ABC

‘DWTS’ Confirms Season 33 Judges — What Else to Expect

Confirmed judges and more updates from Season 33.

Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy in 'Bad Monkey'

Roush Review: Going Ape Over Vince Vaughn in ‘Bad Monkey’

 Loretta Devine, Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon in Waiting to Exhale

Roush Review: ‘Hollywood Black’ Is a Cultural History of Black Cinema

 Elizabeth Taylor circa 1955

‘Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes’ Review: An Invaluable Guide
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building'

‘OMITB’ Season 4 Trailer: Charles, Oliver & Mabel Head to Hollywood in Star-Studded Look

See which stars are joining the cast in the latest tease.

Ruth Wilson and Michael Sheen in 'A Very Royal Scandal'

‘A Very Royal Scandal’ Releases Photos of Michael Sheen & Ruth Wilson

New series hits Prime Video in September.
Chrishell Stause for 'Selling Sunset' Season 8

‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8 Teases Fresh Drama as Netflix Unveils Trailer

The Oppenheim Group is back and more dramatic than ever.
Nadine Mills in 'Supacell'

‘Supacell’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Check out our list of shows coming back across network TV, cable, premium channels, and streaming.
Skai Jackson attends Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024 in Santa Monica, California

Disney Channel Star Skai Jackson Arrested for Domestic Battery: Report

Incident is said to have happened at Los Angeles’ Universal CityWalk.

Jelly Roll at SummerSlam 2024

WWE SummerSlam Rocks & Shocks Cleveland With Unforgettable Show

 Abi Carter, Will Moseley, Jack Blocker on American Idol

‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 22 Winner — Did the Right Person Win?

 Will Moseley, Emmy Russell, Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, Triston Harper of American Idol

‘American Idol’ Top 3 Revealed: Do You Agree With Voters?
Kody and Meri Brown in 'Sister Wives' Season 19

‘Sister Wives’ Trailer: Kody and Meri’s Breakup Turns Explosive

The latest season will address the tragic death of Janelle and Kody’s son Garrison Brown when it airs on TLC this fall.

Mark, Joan Vassos, and Guy of 'The Golden Bachelorette'

Meet Joan’s ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Contestants

Her suitors include Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Tina Turner’s godson, and more!
Mary McCormack, Richard Schiff, Janel Moloney, Dulé Hill, and Melissa Fitzgerald at WBTV's “Inside The West Wing” 25th Anniversary Panel
Exclusive

Would ‘The West Wing’ Stars Do a Revival?

Melissa Fitzgerald and Mary McCormack also discuss the show’s legacy.
Leroy Garrett on The Challenge Season 40
Preview

Leroy Garrett Won’t Retire From ‘The Challenge’ Again

Plus, here’s why you won’t see him and partner Kam Williams on the same season in the future.
Yogesh Raut and James Holzhauer

Yogesh Raut Dishes on How James Holzhauer Reacted After ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Loss

Plus, Raut blames producers for his own villain image.