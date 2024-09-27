Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Brian Thompson as Gerrard, Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Spoiler Alert

‘9-1-1’ Boss Reveals If [Spoiler] Is Dead & Answers More Premiere Burning Questions
videoVIDEO
Adam Brody
Matt Roush

Matt Roush's

Worth Watching

today's pick

All of Matt Roush's TV Picks for Today

New Today
Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos

Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos

Series Premiere

John Leguizamo embarks on a three-week exploration of Latino lore spanning thousands of years filmed in Mexico and across the U.S.

Wolfs

Wolfs

Movie Premiere

George Clooney and Brad Pitt, clearly enjoy their frenemy-buddy vibe as rival fixers called in separately—and resentfully—to dispose of a body in the hotel room of a prominent New York D.A.

Will & Harper

Will & Harper

Documentary Premiere

After Harper comes out to Will about transitioning to live as a woman, they decide to travel by car from New York to L.A. over 16 days for an experiment in tolerance and self-acceptance.

Apartment 7A

Apartment 7A

Movie Premiere

Julia Garner stars as wannabe Broadway dancer Terry Gionoffrio, who after a mishap is given shelter—and an enviable apartment—by elderly couple Minnie and Roman Castavet though there are strings attached.

La Maison

La Maison

The addictive fashion-house melodrama revels in family conflict when upstart designer Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot) arrives for her first day at the LEDU Maison as the new artistic director.

Show Finder

Looking for a specific show or movie? Search below to see air times, streaming options, and more.

Johnny Carson for 'The Tonight Show'

The Long History of ‘The Tonight Show’ and Its Hosts

From Johnny Carson to Jimmy Fallon.
BIG BROTHER September 26 on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Leah Peters. Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
Q&A

‘Big Brother’: Leah Peters Reveals Why She’s ‘Happy’ About Her Eviction

Plus, here’s who she’s looking forward to spending time with outside of the house.
'The Legend of Vox Machina' - Season 3
Exclusive

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Cast Shares Major Teases About Season 3: ‘Minds Are Blown’

Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, and Marisha Ray discuss everything from character evolution to why Trinket the bear is the most expensive character to animate.
Joshua Jackson, Rachel Dratch, Tom McGowan, Sean Teale, and Phillipa Soo in the 'Doctor Odyssey' series premiere
Spoiler Alert

What Tangled Web Is ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Weaving?

Is a COVID-19 twist on the horizon for new medical drama?
Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun — 'Law & Order' Season 24 Premiere
Q&A

‘L&O’: Odelya Halevi Teases How Maroun’s Desperation in Premiere Case Could Cost Her

Plus, why she’s so happy to have Maura Tierney join the cast and why Maroun needs someone like Baxter as her boss.

Previews
THE VOICE --

‘The Voice’ Sneak Peek: Dreion Is a ‘Shining Star’ (VIDEO)

 Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere

‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark Talks Buck & Eddie, ‘Unforeseen Hurdles’ in Relationship With Tommy

 LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Premiere

New Love Interest for Atwater! ‘Chicago P.D.’ Boss Gives the Scoop
Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in 'High Potential'; Phillipa Soo and Joshua Jackson in 'Doctor Odyssey'; Midori Francis and Adelaide Kane in 'Grey's Anatomy'

10 Fall TV Couples We’re Rooting for This Season

From new pairings to old favorites, romance is in the air across fall TV.
Will Ferrell and Harper Steele for 'Will & Harper'
Spoiler Alert

7 Highlights From Netflix Doc ‘Will & Harper’

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele will steal your hearts.

Van Hansis
Exclusive

‘As The World Turns’ Alum Van Hansis Joins ‘General Hospital’ in Major Recasting

Hansis, who starred as Luke Snyder on ‘ATWT,’ talks returning to daytime after 14 years to take on the role most recently played by Ryan Carnes.
The View fake watch JOy Behar

‘The View’: Joy Behar Reveals Melania Trump Once Gave Her a Fake Watch

Plus here’s why she thinks Donald Trump is a ‘one-man shopping network.’
Angela Bassett as Athena — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere

Can Athena Emergency Land Plane on ‘9-1-1’? Watch New Promo

She faces life or death decisions while bees attack Los Angeles.

Reviews
Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf

Roush Review: Zachary Quinto as a Brain Whisperer in NBC’s ‘Brilliant Minds’

 Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin'

Roush Review: This ‘Penguin’ Demands Respect in a Dark Origin Story

 Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, and Kaitlin Olson— 'High Potential' Series Premiere

Roush Review: The Quirky Potential of ‘High Potential’
Hilary Swank attends the Lionsgate's

‘Yellowjackets’: Hilary Swank to Guest Star in Season 3

Get ready to go back into the wilderness.
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini, Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin at the People's Choice Country Awards

Shania Twain and More Stars Dazzle on People’s Choice Country Awards Red Carpet

From country celebs to reality stars, the PCCAs were a star-studded affair.

Exclusive

‘The Neighborhood’ Is Growing in Season 7: Scoop From Cedric the Entertainer & Tichina Arnold

Also: A first-look at the cast on a new poster!
Erin Napier on red carpet

HGTV ‘Home Town’ Fans Swoon Over Erin Napier Daughter’s Restyled Bedroom

Proud mom is showing off three-year-old’s ‘big girl’ room.

Tom Selleck look back on his most memorable roles from 'Magnum P.I.' to 'Friends'

Tom Selleck’s 6 Most Memorable Roles (In His Own Words)

The ‘Blue Bloods’ star reflects on his career.

Recaps
Jelly Roll at SummerSlam 2024

WWE SummerSlam Rocks & Shocks Cleveland With Unforgettable Show

 Abi Carter, Will Moseley, Jack Blocker on American Idol

‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 22 Winner — Did the Right Person Win?

 Will Moseley, Emmy Russell, Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, Triston Harper of American Idol

‘American Idol’ Top 3 Revealed: Do You Agree With Voters?
Lost Monster Files
Exclusive

‘Lost Monster Files’ Sneak Peek: New Discovery Series Searches for Abominable Snowman & More

A team of experts aims to separate fact from fiction.
Richard Goodall

‘AGT’ Champ Richard Goodall Talks Quitting Janitor Job & How He’ll Spend Prize Money

He says he will ‘be smart’ about what he does with his winnings.
Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Harry Potter’ & ‘Downton Abbey’ Star Was 89

The veteran British actress passed away peacefully on Friday morning.
Maggie Sajak and Ryan Seacrest

Maggie Sajak Shares Her Thoughts on Ryan Seacrest as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host

She also takes fans on a behind the scenes tour.
Courtney Thorne-Smith and Stella Gregg
Q&A

‘He Slid Into Her DMs’: Courtney Thorne-Smith, Stella Gregg & More on Lifetime Thriller

Plus, Courtney dishes on ‘Melrose Place,’ ‘Ally McBeal’ and her friendship with Stella’s mom Jennifer Grey.

 [ajax_load_more pause="true" transition="none" button_label="More Posts ⇩" repeater="template_2" loading_style="blue" container_type="div" post_type="post, gallery, list, gift-guide, crossword" posts_per_page="15" scroll="false" category__not_in="10262" post__not_in="1154137, 1154091, 1106705, 1154255, 1153981, 1154241, 1154251, 1154231, 1154113, 1153824, 1154168, 1154229, 1154260, 1154243, 1154195, 1150425, 1152718, 1152039, 1146313, 1154212, 1153484, 1154227, 1205, 1146553, 1136652, 1135599, 1154160, 1154203, 1154204, 1154199, 1153952"]