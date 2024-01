‘GH’ Writers on Touching Tribute to Bobbie & Upcoming Showdowns

Veteran ‘Days’ Star Bill Hayes Dies at 98

‘Mankind’ Finale, Scorsese’s ‘Flower Moon’ Begins Streaming, Kevin Hart Gets a ‘Lift,’ ‘Transplant’ Transplanted to Friday

‘Chicago Fire’ Boss Talks Severide’s Return and Stellaride Issues

5

Our Critic’s Emmy Predictions for the Comedy Categories