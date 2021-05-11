Demi Lovato visits Fabletics at The Village at Westfield Topanga
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Fabletics
From TV Guide Magazine
How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'
Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
Megyn Kelly Makes Blunt Jeff Bezos Observation After Lauren Sanchez Wedding
2
8 Questions for the ‘FBI’ Universe in 2025
3
The ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Fan Theories That Proved True
4
Tarek El Moussa Sets Record Straight on Rumors About His Appearance
5
‘Glee’ Star Cory Monteith’s Mother Dies a Month After His Father