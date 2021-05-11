Demi Lovato visits Fabletics at The Village at Westfield Topanga

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Demi Lovato

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Fabletics

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Megyn Kelly, Jeff Bezos
1
Megyn Kelly Makes Blunt Jeff Bezos Observation After Lauren Sanchez Wedding
'FBI'
2
8 Questions for the ‘FBI’ Universe in 2025
Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game
3
The ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Fan Theories That Proved True
Tarek El Moussa Flip or Flop
4
Tarek El Moussa Sets Record Straight on Rumors About His Appearance
Cory Monteith
5
‘Glee’ Star Cory Monteith’s Mother Dies a Month After His Father