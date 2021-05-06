FTWD_612_RG_1207_0396_RT

Emily Hannemann
Comments

Karen David as Grace - Fear the Walking Dead

Ryan Green/AMC

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

'Reasonable Doubt' Boss Teases Season 3 Will Be 'Soapy' & Full of 'Mystery'

Hotshot attorney Jax Stewart bucks the system to defend her clients, protect her family, and crush her enemies in the thrilling third season of Reasonable Doubt. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The View
1
‘The View’ Skips Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Story — Fans React
Ryan Paevey
2
Ryan Paevey Teases ‘Wildly Different’ Return to ‘General Hospital’
Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon
3
Jon Stewart’s Surprise ‘Daily Show’ Episode & Other Late-Night Changes After Kimmel Suspension
David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 9
4
David Eigenberg Reveals What You Don’t See on ‘Chicago Fire’
5
Fall 2025 TV Premiere Dates: Full Schedule for New & Returning Shows