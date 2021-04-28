MAFS-1216-12-jacob-haley

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Swooon

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale

Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Haley Jacob

Lifetime

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Paola Nunez as Roberta, Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez, and Rafael De La Fuente as Diego Moreno in 'Fire Country' - Season 2 Episode 8 - 'It's Not Over'
1
‘Fire Country’: Stephanie Arcila Talks Gabriela & Bode, Plus Reuniting With Her Mom
Phil Hartman, Andy Dick, Vicki Lewis, Stephen Root, Dave Foley, Maura Tierney, Joe Rogan, Khandi Alexander of 'NewsRadio'
2
As ‘NewsRadio’ Turns 25, Here Are the Guest Stars You Might’ve Forgotten About
Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Spencer Cassadine on 'General Hosptial'
3
‘GH’ Star Nicholas Alexander Chavez Says Farewell as He Confirms Exit
Barriss Offee in Tales of the Empire
4
‘Star Wars: Tales of the Empire’: What Happened to [Spoiler]?
Kelly Clarkson & Reba McEntire, Niecy Nash, Dolly Parton
5
‘Reba:’ The Guest Stars You Forgot Joined the WB Sitcom