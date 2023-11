‘The Voice’: Niall Horan & Gwen Stefani Left in Tears After Shock Elimination

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Apologizes After ‘Terrible’ Puzzle Stumps Contestants

‘NCIS’ Bonus Episodes Coming to CBS as ‘Lotería Loca’ Is Axed

5

‘Dancing with the Stars’: Who Wowed & Who Got Eliminated on Monster Night