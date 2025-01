1

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React to Stunning Comeback Win & ‘Case of the Munchies’

2

‘Found’ Boss on Sir & Trent Finally Interacting, [Spoiler]’s Fate, and More

3

Which ‘Percy Jackson’ Character Is Getting a Lot More Screen Time in Season 2?

4

Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Fox News Over Biden Farewell Speech Coverage

5

‘Murder in a Small Town’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox