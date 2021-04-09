GLEE, Naya Rivera, (Season 2), 2009-. photo: Miranda Penn Turin / © Fox Television / Courtesy: Evere

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Glee - Naya Rivera

Miranda Penn Turin / © Fox Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Lone Star,' 'Work It,' and 'Viva Laughlin'
1
14 TV Shows Canceled After Just Two Episodes
Shows affected by WGA writers strike
2
All the Shows Impacted By the WGA Writers Strike (So Far)
Suresh Krishnan, Holly Hassel, and Neilay Amin in the June 14, 2023 episode of 'Jeopardy!'
3
‘Jeopardy!’: [Spoiler] Ends Suresh Krishnan’s Winning Streak — See His Response to Fans
Dylan Walsh and Emmanuelle Chriqui
4
‘Superman & Lois’: Dylan Walsh & Emmanuelle Chriqui Exit Show Amid Budget Cuts
Paul Wesley in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
5
Paul Wesley Puts a New Twist on Kirk in ‘Strange New Worlds’