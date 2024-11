1

Jeff Probst Says This ‘Brilliant’ Move Could Change ‘Survivor’ Forever

2

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Ryan Seacrest Over Mispronunciation of Texas City

3

‘9-1-1’ Scoop on Tommy’s Wild Revelation, What’s Next for Buck and Eddie

4

Stephen Colbert Predicts What Will Happen Next After Trump Win

5

‘The Price is Right’ Player Wins Incredible Trip Prize from Surprise Guest