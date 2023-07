1

‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Make Controversial Season 40 Decision, Amy Schneider Boycotts Show

2

‘Outlander’: Claire Gets Ready to Send Jamie to Battle in Episode 7

3

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Ryan Coogler Triple Stumper

4

Joe Locke on ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 Scene That Became His All-Time Favorite

5

Lisa Rinna Says ‘Days of Our Lives’ Work Environment Was ‘Disgusting’