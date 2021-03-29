kumail-nanjiani-ewan-mcgregor-indira-varma

1

‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Reveals He Got Married to Show All-Time Great

2

‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Makes Major Move as Rick Ness Takes Big Gamble

3

‘9-1-1’ Prepared Arielle Kebbel for ‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ — Would She Return as Lucy?

4

‘The Couple Next Door’: Sam Heughan, Eleanor Tomlinson & More Break Down Wild Ending

5

Lynne Marie Stewart Dies: ‘Pee-Wee’s Miss Yvonne & ‘Always Sunny’ Star Was 78