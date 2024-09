1

Oprah Reportedly Buys Back Rights to Doc About Her Life to Stop Its Release

2

Julie Chrisley Makes Prison Uniform Plea as Prosecutors Demand She Stays Locked Up

3

Did ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Just Air Its Craziest Episode Ever? Ryan Seacrest Reacts

4

Netflix Users Slam Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monsters’ for Menendez Brothers Portrayal: ‘Disgusting Piece of Trash’

5

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2024: Full Schedule