Holyfield v Tyson II – 28 Jun 1997: Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson lock heads during their heavyweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holyfield won the fight when Tyson was disqualified in the third round for biting Holyfield twice. Mandatory Cr

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

mike tyson

Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images

