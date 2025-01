1

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Blasted as Couple Misses $70,000 on ‘Unfair’ Puzzle

2

Hoda Kotb’s Replacements on ‘Today With Jenna & Friends’ Revealed

3

‘Jeopardy!’ Fan-Favorite Drew Goins Returns for Second Chance — Did He Get Taylor Swift Redemption?

4

‘Brilliant Minds’ Boss Breaks Down Mandy Patinkin’s Role, Oliver & Josh Romance in Season 1 Finale

5

Ask Matt: Reflections on Series Finales, ‘Abbott’ Crossover & More