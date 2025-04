1

Who Won’t Be Returning for ‘9-1-1’ Season 9?

2

‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Detail Why James Holzhauer Is Absent From ‘Masters’

3

Damon Wayans Reacts to ‘Poppa’s House’ Cancellation

4

The ‘American Idol’ Judges Made the Wrong Call for 1 of Their Top 14 Picks

5

‘Jeopardy!’ Can ‘Baby Shark’ Liam Starnes Make Tournament of Champions?