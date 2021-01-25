WWE Moves to NBCUniversal's Peacock Arena for Exclusive U.S. Streaming Rights

The WWE Network is moving to NBCUniversal’s Peacock as its exclusive home starting March 18.

More than 17,000 hours of new, original and library programming (both on-demand and on a new 24-hour channel) will be on the streamer, a massive collection that features every WWE, WCW, and ECW pay-per-view in history, along with other shows that have aired, such Nitro.

There are also exclusives like NXT TakeOver specials, NXT UK, WWE 205 Live and replays of Raw and SmackDown.

The game-changing news was revealed by Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon in a letter sent to shareholders and media.

She wrote: “WWE was one of the first to launch a SVOD service, WWE Network, in 2014 to super-serve our most passionate fans with WWE’s most premium content as well as an incredible library of in-ring and original programming that has grown over the last seven years. Since launching last year, Peacock has amassed an incredible catalog of iconic movies and TV shows, along with the best of live news and sports, to which WWE Network will be a perfect complement.”

This is good news for consumers: The WWE Network currently costs $9.99/month, while Peacock, which also as a free tier, currently costs at $4.99/month. Viewers will also have the option to go ad-free for Peacock Premium Plus.

According to a WWE press release, the first big pay-per-view available for streaming will be Fastlane on March 21. Also, WWE Network plans to have one signature documentary annually starting in 2022.

Numerous outlets are reporting the move is part of a deal that runs five years and is worth $1 billion.

The company has a long-standing relationship spanning 30 years with NBCU, dating back to the days of WWE airing Saturday Night’s Main Event. USA Network is currently airing the flagship WWE Raw and NXT on Mondays and Wednesdays, respectively, with other shows including Miz & Mrs and Straight Up Steve Ausitn in rotation. Also falling under the same conglomerate umbrella is E! Network’s offerings of WWE Total Divas and Total Bellas.