1

‘Fellow Travelers’ on Showtime, Return to ‘The Gilded Age,’ ‘Billions’ Finale, Party Time in ‘Krapopolis’

2

Best Lines of the Week: ‘You’re Not That Special, Girlfriend’

3

Jean-Claude Van Damme Says He’s ‘Ashamed’ of His ‘Friends’ Cameo

4

‘Fellow Travelers’: Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer’s Best Roles So Far

5

‘The Garden: Commune or Cult’: Docuseries Delves Into Controversial Off-Grid Group