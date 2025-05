1

A.J. Cook Breaks Down JJ’s Grief and Talks Matthew Gray Gubler’s Return to ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’

2

‘Survivor’s Kyle Fraser Reveals Why He Waited for Kamilla Assist to Bring up Shauhin Vote

3

Peter Reckell Talks Emotional ‘Days’ Return After Recent Cast Losses

4

Matthew Gray Gubler Opens up About ‘Criminal Minds’ Return in ‘Evolution’

5

‘Hacks’ Star Tony Goldwyn on Bob’s Reaction to Deborah’s Shocking Sacrifice for Ava